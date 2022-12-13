See BTS' Jin's Shaved Head as He Begins Mandatory Military Service

Watch : BTS Star Jin Debuts Shaved Head Ahead of Military Service

BTS' Jin is sporting a new look ahead of his military duties

Jin debuted his newly shaved head in a Dec. 11 selfie on the social media site Weverse, captioned, "Cuter than expected." On Tuesday Dec. 13, he left the BTS Army with a parting message: "It's curtain call time."

Jin also showed off the look to his bandmates as he begins his mandatory military service in the South Korean Army. The official BTS Twitter account posted a pair of snaps of the group laughing together, including one pic of the boys playing with Jin's short hair. In Korean, the Dec. 12 post was captioned, "My brother! Come back safe! I love you."

Jin, who is the oldest BTS member at 30, is the first in the band to begin their 18-month-long military duties, which all able-bodied men between 18 and 35 years old are required to serve. In October, Big Hit Music, the group's label, announced that the band—comprised of members Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—would be taking a break until 2025 as they fulfill their duties.