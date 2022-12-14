Why Zoe Saldaña's Kids Refuse to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water

Not everyone in Zoe Saldaña's family is as excited about Avatar's return to the big screen as she is.
Thirteen years after the original 2009 film, Zoe returns as her character Neytiri for the new sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. But according to Zoe, starring in one of the biggest movie franchises in history doesn't make her any cooler to her kids Bowie, 8, Cy, 8, and Zen, 6—whom she shares with husband Marco Perego Saldaña.
"My kids are too young to watch this," she exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the show's Dec. 13 episode. "They're very open about it. We showed them the trailer and they were just like, 'Yeah, we're not ready.'"
Despite their disinterest in the film—which premieres Dec. 16—the 44-year-old joked, "But they still wanted to come to the premiere. And I was like, 'Babes, if you guys will come to the premiere of the movie than you are okay and ready to watch.'"
She continued, "'But you're not gonna do all this glitzy stuff and not know what takes place to get here.' We don't want to give them a false sense of what we do, 'cause what we do is a lot of work."
And the cast and crew's hard work certainly paid off, as the film recently scored several 2023 Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, and Best Director, Motion Picture for James Cameron.
"I mean, I knew how much work all this took for us to get here," Zoe said of the nominations. "To be recognized by communities of all walks of life, it just makes me feel really good and proud."
Hear more from Zoe—including how she pulled off an impressive high kick on Instagram—in the full interview above.
Tune in to E! News tonight at 11:30 p.m. on E! for more of today's biggest entertainment stories.
Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters Friday, Dec. 16.