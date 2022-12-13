Meet the Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15

Watch : Shangela Reveals She Reached Out to RuPaul About DWTS

Meet the potential winners, baby.

The cast of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, premiering Jan. 6, 2023, is here and the stakes have never been higher. The 16 queens will be competing for $200,000, the biggest grand prize in franchise history.

That's not the only major change hitting the competition this season, either.

The show is sashaying to MTV for the upcoming season, making it the Emmy-winning show's third home. (Seasons one through eight of Drag Race aired on Logo, while seasons nine through 14 were on VH1.)

MTV will also be the home of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked—and you know what they say about watching Untucked if you want the full Drag Race story.

So, who are the queens vying for the crown?

The cast is filled with performers from all different drag backgrounds, including a handful of queens who have made names for themselves on TikTok—and among them are the first-ever identical twin contestants in RuPaul's Drag Race history.

Some of the contenders also have some very special connections to queens from seasons' past, including Bosco and Kerri Colby from Drag Race season 14.