Did You Catch All of the Cameos That Happened in Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas Movies?

It might be Christmastime, but Hallmark Channel is all about the Easter eggs.

After gifting fans with a few unexpected crossover cameos last year, the network's 2022 Countdown to Christmas has doubled down on the seasonal surprises. Not only did three of its most popular leading men—Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell—team up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, but several more stars popped up in other movies in small roles.

Lacey Chabert's Haul Out the Holly saw not one, not two, but three familiar faces join her festive fun, while Chabert's leading man, Wes Brown, also got in on the cameo action, appearing in My Southern Family Christmas. Plus, two fan-favorites from Hallmark's hit series When Calls the Heart were called (See what we did there?) upon to play small but pivotal parts in two separate movies—one requiring an elf suit to be worn. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear pointy ears sometimes.