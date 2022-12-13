Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer: Ginny Runs Away from Georgia’s Criminal Past

Ginny & Georgia is turning into Ginny without Georgia.
The heartwarming Netflix dramedy certainly left season one on a cliffhanger, with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) doing exactly what mom Georgia (Brianne Howey) taught her and running away after learning her mom killed her husband by poisoning. But in the season two trailer, which the streamer released Dec. 13, Ginny quickly learns escaping Wellsbury won't solve all of her problems.
"I finally understand why Georgia's always running," Ginny says, while on a run herself. "I don't know how she does it—act like everything's normal, and I can't help feeling like it's all wrong." Ginny then lets out a blood-curdling scream of frustration.
Clearly, there are still problems on the home front, too: The trailer then teases Georgia desperately trying to maintain her political power and engagement to mayor Paul (Scott Porter), despite coworker Nick (Dan Beirne) finding out her embezzlement scheme.
"I was a different person when I moved here," Georgia tells Nick. "I didn't have a future before, a career, real friends."
And after Nick points out that she never apologized for threatening him, Georgia finally says sorry. Please, don't take her away, Wellsbury police!
Plus, once Ginny returns home, there are more issues to deal with—namely, her ongoing love triangle with Marcus (Felix Mallard) and Hunter (Mason Temple), and a big fight with BFF (and Marcus' sister) Max (Sara Waisglass).
"You're the one in the wrong, here!" Max shouts at her—most likely for cheating on Hunter with her brother. Awkward. However, Ginny hits back, telling her, "I feel like what I'm going through and who I am is just completely invisible to you."
Watch all the drama go down when Ginny & Georgia season two premieres Jan. 5 on Netflix.