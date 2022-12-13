Amy Schumer Reflects on Painful and "Lonely" Battle With Endometriosis

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Amy Schumer Getting Lipo Surgery

Amy Schumer is reflecting on her painful journey with endometriosis.

The comedian, 41, recently got candid about the toll the condition took on her, explaining that she struggled to be taken seriously by doctors due to so many of the symptoms not presenting outwardly.

"It's this pain you can't see," Amy shared on the Dec. 13 episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. "And there's this tendency to think women are just being dramatic."

Reflecting on her own symptoms of endometriosis, a disease affecting uterine tissue that can cause extreme pain, the Trainwreck star noted that it's difficult to express how detrimental the disease can be.

"It's a lonely, lonely disease," she explained to host David Agus. "You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they're like, 'Oh, it's being a woman,' and you're like, 'no, it's irregular.' I've been in so much pain, you know, my whole life — not just the week of my period. It's during ovulation. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn't in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life. It's been really difficult."