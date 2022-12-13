Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby

Watch : Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew

Kate Chastain is ready to set sail on her latest charter: motherhood.

The Below Deck alum revealed she is pregnant with her first child, debuting her baby bump in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Along with a series of pink and blue heart emojis, she captioned the Dec. 13 post, "I'm already planning so many birthday theme parties for you."

"I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," she told People Dec. 13. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

And though she's "being protective" over what pregnancy details she shares publicly, the 39-year-old noted that she is due in May 2023.

As for why now is the perfect time to share her news with followers and Below Deck fans? She explained, "With new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!"