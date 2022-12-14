11 Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Sisters That They Won't Want to Share

BREAKING

Ecomm: Stocking Stuffers for SistersE! Illustration

There's no relationship quite like the one you have with your sister. Even if you're fighting, pranking each other, or wearing clothes she specifically told you not to, you're (probably) still best friends and each other's #1 fan.

So whether your siblings or older or younger, naughty or nice, across the country or across the hallway, they deserve something as sweet and unique as they are.

Oh, and sparkly. Everyone deserves something sparkly.

Instead of goofy gag gifts or just pouring candy in and hoping it doesn't melt over the open fire, get your sister stocking stuffers that actually mean something this year. Items that can help her glam up, wind down, and maybe even goof off a little. Because, yes: There's still time to shop, which means you're still on the hook for real stocking stuffers.

Scroll on for our list of ideas for the best mini gifts for sisters this holiday season!

Lime Crime Freckle Pen

With this playful, easy-to-use pen from Lime Crime, your sis can "dot freckle makeup directly onto bare skin, or even over face makeup." The brand advises that she "blend into skin using a sponge or brush for a more natural look," but one can always "layer the formula to build up freckles for a bolder complexion."

Joey Baby Antoni Earrings

Joey Baby's effortlessly chic huggies add "the perfect mix of simplicity and modern design" to everyday ensembles.

Ouai Hair Oil

Slip this premium Ouai hair treatment into your sibling's stocking to guarantee your spot atop their nice list for years to come.

Eminence Tea Tree and Mint Hand Cleanser

For the sister who complains about her hands drying out in the winter: This high-end hand cleanser from Eminence. Formulated with natural ingredients like tea tree and mint, it's a gentler (yet still effective, per the brand) alternative to her go-to hand sanitizer.

EcoTools Amethyst Roller

This amethyst roller from EcoTools is "designed to help reduce puffiness and smooth skin," for a calmer complexion from a calming ritual to boot. Plus, it's kind of goth-looking, which is fun.

Skin Gym Gold Foil Eye Mask

This shimmering set of botanical eye patches makes every pampering moment an extra fabulous one.

Olivia and June Nail Art Stickers

And while your sister's getting cute, she'll definitely want to try out these playful nail art stickers. Hey, maybe she'll even share them with you! Maybe.

Mystery Minis - Disney Villains

For the Disney fan: This undeniable hall-of-fame gift from the House of Mouse. Because this stocking stuffer is not just a mini figure; it's a mini mystery figurine that could be any one of a number of iconic villains.

Elephant Tea Infuser

If your sibling's a fan, have them steep and sip their favorite looseleaf tea before they spill it, thanks to this too-cute elephant. 

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Particularly in the winter months, it's actually healthier to not wash your hair every day. Help your sis extend her blowout with this effective, fragrance-free dry shampoo from Batiste.

Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens

This slim pack of blotting linens is perfect for slipping into a stocking, and then for your sister to keep in a purse or back pocket for touch-ups on the go.

