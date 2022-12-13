Is Lizzo Planning to Marry Boyfriend Myke Wright? She Says…

Turn up the music, let's celebrate.
Lizzo, who confirmed earlier this year that her relationship with longtime friend Myke Wright had turned romantic, hinted in a new interview that she just may have found her soulmate.
"In the past we were friends," she told Howard Stern on Dec. 12 while appearing as a guest on his eponymous SiriusXM radio show. "I had a lot of shit to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel un-loveable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise."
Lizzo, 34, added she had a tendency to be guarded when it came to love before she started dating Myke.
"I have always since I was a teenager put my career in front of any relationship, any person," she explained. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur. It was all very surface with anyone."
Now, however, the "2 Be Loved" singer and her boyfriend are as in tune with one another as can be.
"If you love something and you let it go, and if it's meant to be, it comes back to you. When the time was right we came together, and we just recently were like, ‘Oh, we together. This is official,'" Lizzo shared, adding, "We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in."
And when Howard asked the "Juice" singer whether she thought she and Myke would ever walk down the aisle, Lizzo stated, "There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."
Lizzo first confirmed she was in a relationship during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show in April, though she kept coy about the identity of the person.
Two months later, Lizzo brought Myke along as her plus one to the premiere of her Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles.
In addition to their love making red carpet official status, Lizzo also took the next step by making them Instagram official, with the singer posting snaps of her and Myke posing on the carpet and one of her gloved left hand resting on her boyfriend's hand.
She captioned her June 4 post, "Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch #FYC."