Ronnie Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

After Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son, Ronnie Turner, died at the age of 62, his cause of death has been confirmed. Read on for more about the actor's passing.

Days after Ronnie Turner's passing, more details about his cause of death have emerged.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, Ronnie, the youngest son of singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, died due to complications of metastatic colon carcinoma.

Additionally, other significant conditions listed included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with his manner of death confirmed as natural.

On Dec. 9, Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, shared the heartbreaking news of her husband's passing at the age of 62. In her touching tribute, she called Ronnie "a true angel."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you," she wrote alongside a series of photos of Ronnie with his family. "Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."

In 2018, the Turner family experienced another tragic loss after Tina's oldest son, Craig—whose father is the late saxophonist Raymond Hilldied by suicide.

Though his parents were well-known in the musical realm, Ronnie delved into the world of acting, making an appearance in the 1993 film, What's Love Got to Do With It.

Shortly after Ronnie's wife shared her tribute, Tina also reflected on her late son's legacy in her own Instagram post.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the legendary singer wrote alongside a snap of herself with her eyes closed. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

