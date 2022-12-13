How I Met Your Father Season 2: Hilary Duff Is Ready for Wine in First Look

Watch : Hilary Duff on Her New Role as "Chief Mom Officer"

It's time for the second chapter of her next great love story.

Hulu released its first look at How I Met Your Father season two on Dec. 13, showing Sophie (Hilary Duff) sipping wine with Jesse (Christopher Lowell), Charlie (Tom Ainsley) getting a beard makeover and Valentina (Francia Raisa) on a night out. Episodes drop weekly starting Jan. 24.

The show follows Sophie telling her son, well, how she met his father. As the streamer puts it, the New York-set story "catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The series also stars Suraj Sharma as Sid and Tien Tran as Ellen, and who could forget appearances from Kim Cattrall and Josh Peck?

As Suraj previously told Mashable of how it compares to the legendary original series, "I think the strength of the show and what makes it different is that it lives in 2022. It lives in a different time, era, perspective and social norms. And I think that's a huge bonus."