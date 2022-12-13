I Stopped Using Expensive Makeup Blenders When I Found These $1.60 Sponges With 6,100+ 5-Star Reviews

If you need additional information before you shop, check out these customer reviews.

AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set Reviews

A shopper shared, "Amazing. I HATE doing a full face of make up because it's a lot of work, but these little sponges make it sooooooo much easier. Also I know once you wet them they grow a bit because it's a sponge but I was not expecting it to double in size. Great quality!!! I will definitely be buying these again."

Another urged, "Skip the expensive sponges. These are just as good, if not better. Super soft, great for application and smoothing of foundation. These sponges are soft and feel very fresh right out of the bag. They clean very nicely and work well dry or damp. They have a nice shape and hold up after many washes. What are you waiting for? You will love these sponges."

Someone raved, "I so loved being able to get 9 of these for less than I had been paying for one beauty blender. I had also noticed the BB kept tearing up after a few weeks. Not these. I have been using one for a month or so and it is still in great shape and washes up nicely."

Another shopper declared, "These are incredible! I use for personal and professional use, clients live being able to keep these after I use them and it's a fantastic value for the price!! Constantly repurchasing."

"I love these sponges more than the original beauty blenders and the real technique ones! Amazing! 10/10," a shopper reviewed.

An Amazon customer reviewed, "Beauty blender who? Why would I ever pay $20 a sponge when these exist. Great quality, just like the more expensive ones."

"Honestly, if you're still paying full price for a beauty blender, then wtf are you doing? BUY THESE! I'm so picky and have probably 10 different types of beauty sponges. This is the ONE. Closest you'll get to a beauty blender and I actually prefer these better. They are so soft, fluffy, and you get a crazy pack of them. All you need is one pack for yourself and you'll be set for awhile if not forever," a shopper wrote.

