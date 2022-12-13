Will Kate Hudson Have More Kids? She Says…

Watch : Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones

When it comes to expanding her family, Kate Hudson is revealing what her plans are.

The Almost Famous actress—mother to 18-year-old son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bing with ex Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa—recently shared there are no firm decisions set in stone as to whether she'll have more children.

"I've been having children my entire adult life," she recently told Byrdie. "I've got my 4-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

Currently, Kate's focus is on parenting her three children, especially as they continue to grow up and learn more about themselves.

"The thing is with kids," the actress said, "you have to let them be who they're meant to be."

Also at the forefront for Kate is prioritizing self-love, which is why she frequently checks in with herself regarding her wellbeing.