Will Kate Hudson Have More Kids? She Says…

Kate Hudson shared in a recent interview on whether or not she's decided to become a mother of four.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 13, 2022 12:24 AMTags
Kate HudsonCelebrities
Watch: Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones

When it comes to expanding her family, Kate Hudson is revealing what her plans are.

The Almost Famous actress—mother to 18-year-old son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bing with ex Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa—recently shared there are no firm decisions set in stone as to whether she'll have more children.

"I've been having children my entire adult life," she recently told Byrdie. "I've got my 4-year-old and I've got a kid in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet."

Currently, Kate's focus is on parenting her three children, especially as they continue to grow up and learn more about themselves.

"The thing is with kids," the actress said, "you have to let them be who they're meant to be."

Also at the forefront for Kate is prioritizing self-love, which is why she frequently checks in with herself regarding her wellbeing.

photos
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's Cutest Family Moments

"How am I? You know, where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy?" Kate said. "And how are my kids? How's my relationship? Like, am I happy right now? And what do I need to be happy? Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?"

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Will Remain Off GMA3 Pending Review

2

Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's View on Candace Cameron Bure

3

Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" Claims From Justin Bieber Romance

Above all, the 43-year-old is content with where she is right now.

"There are just so many things that I enjoy. I really love life," Kate said. "I know that sounds kind of a little too exuberant or something."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Will Remain Off GMA3 Pending Review

2

Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's View on Candace Cameron Bure

3

Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" Claims From Justin Bieber Romance

4

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

5

Inside Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Bittersweet Love Story