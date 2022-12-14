You'll Want to Devour Chef Tyler Florence's Tips for Aspiring Chefs

You better come hungry to Chef Tyler Florence's home.
It's a lesson his Thanksgiving guests—all 35 of them—quickly learned when dinner was served. Same for the two dozen or so who scored an invite to a December feast filled with white truffle risotto and filet mignon.
"It's second nature, but for a lot of people, it can be very intimidating," the Food Network star told E! News in an exclusive interview, discussing his unforgettable meals. "But I just love sharing knowledge."
That's exactly what he's doing on his new iHeartRadio podcast titled Two Dudes in A Kitchen. And just in time for 2023, he's inspiring listeners to spend some quality time in the kitchen—even if they don't know where to begin.
"To get started, the most important thing is to identify your palate," he said. "What kind of food do you like?"
First comes your tastes, then comes committing to actually cooking.
"Before you know it, you'll have somewhere between five to 10 dishes under your belt that are yours," he said. "Now if you can cook them at least two to three times each, you'll memorize them where you don't necessarily have to rely on the formula any longer because you just remember exactly how to make them."
And that's when the real fun begins.
"The difference between starting where you feel nervous about following the recipe and then feeling comfortable enough where you can just freestyle cook," Tyler said, "it's just a very short little distance between the two."
Before you know it, Tyler predicts, you'll be hosting your own dinner party for 35—or five, if you prefer.
"It's a commitment to jump in and just doing it," he explained. "It's the greatest gift you could do to yourself because it's so much fun. And the most heartfelt gift that you can give to someone else is to be able to cook for them and to give them that warm comfortable feeling that you are providing sustenance and nurturing."
He's got more sustenance for you to devour thanks to his iHeartRadio podcast titled Two Dudes in the Kitchen, featuring co-host Wells Adams.
"Even being on television for 26 years on the Food Network, I forget how important what we do and what we talk about is to so many people," Tyler shared. "We get a chance to get together and share really good ideas and concepts."
And some, um, questionable concepts.
"We'll jump into TikTok trends for better or for worse, because sometimes they're really good and sometimes they're a joke," he said. "Cooking chicken in Nyquil? That's disgusting."