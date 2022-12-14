You'll Want to Devour Chef Tyler Florence's Tips for Aspiring Chefs

Watch : Justin Sylvester and Loni Love's FOOD FIGHT: RECAP (S1, E5)

You better come hungry to Chef Tyler Florence's home.

It's a lesson his Thanksgiving guests—all 35 of them—quickly learned when dinner was served. Same for the two dozen or so who scored an invite to a December feast filled with white truffle risotto and filet mignon.

"It's second nature, but for a lot of people, it can be very intimidating," the Food Network star told E! News in an exclusive interview, discussing his unforgettable meals. "But I just love sharing knowledge."

That's exactly what he's doing on his new iHeartRadio podcast titled Two Dudes in A Kitchen. And just in time for 2023, he's inspiring listeners to spend some quality time in the kitchen—even if they don't know where to begin.

"To get started, the most important thing is to identify your palate," he said. "What kind of food do you like?"

First comes your tastes, then comes committing to actually cooking.