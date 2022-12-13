Hayley Kiyoko’s Over-the-Top Grinch Look With Becca Tilley Will Grow Your Heart 3 Sizes

How Hayley Kiyoko stole the Christmas spotlight
In an epic holiday transformation, the "Girls Like Girls" singer looked totally unrecognizable as she dressed up as Dr. Seuss' the Grinch for a recent yuletide bash. As seen in photos and videos shared to Instagram on Dec. 11, Hayley's face was completely covered with green makeup and special effects prosthetics on her nose, cheeks and forehead, along with bushy green eyebrows and matching beard.
Thanks to the help of makeup artist Kelton Ching, Hayley looked nearly identical to Jim Carrey's iconic character in the 2000 live-action film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Her girlfriend Becca Tilley also got in on the festive fun, dressing up the Grinch's crush Martha May—originally played by Christine Baranski in the beloved film—complete with a prosthetic Whoville nose.
"I just have to say, I grew up loving the Grinch and I really connected to him and my dream was to date someone like Martha May," Hayley said in a selfie video of the two, "My dream came true. I just got emotional with Becca and she said it was awkward."
Becca admitted in the clip—which was captioned "HELP ME… IM FEELING"—that her girlfriend's emotions were a bit awkward, but also "sweet."
Hayley added, "This is my dream, you're my dream girl and I'm the Grinch."
In a follow-up video, Hayley showed the long process of transforming into the grumpy green creature, posting a video montage of her face in various stages of makeup chair while lip-synching along to the Grinch's memorable to-do list scene from the movie.
She captioned the post, "Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling and slip slowly into madness."
Hayley, 31, and Becca, 34, confirmed their relationship earlier this year, revealing they'd been together for four years. In a May Instagram post, the Bachelor Nation star posted a video full of sweet moments of her and Hayley from over the last years, captioned, "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch."
The couple aren't the only celebs getting into the Grinchmas spirit this holiday season. In a TikTok video posted a few weeks earlier, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, gave the Skims founder a Whoville makeover, transforming her into a glam version of the Grinch, using green makeup and drawing lines across to resemble his famous wrinkles.
The clip, shared to their joint account on Nov. 21 was fittingly set to the song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and captioned, "Mommy Grinch."