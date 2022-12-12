Grab Mr. Napkin Head and See Jude Law's The Holiday Daughter All Grown Up

Watch : Celebrate the Holidays With "The Holiday": E! News Rewind

Seeing the actress who played Jude Law's daughter Sophie in The Holiday will make you feel totally old in the best way possible.

Miffy Englefield has come a long way from requesting Mr. Napkin Head at the table. The British child star is all grown up, as seen in a new TikTok shared to her profile.

Miffy, now 23, dons a pretty rad punk aesthetic and she has a 2-year-old daughter of her own named Frances.

In her recent TikTok, Miffy, who left the acting industry after her role in the 2011 film Beautiful Enough, shared whether or not she would be interested in returning to the character Sophie for a sequel of The Holiday. As she put it, "I would never say no."

Not that the opportunity has presented itself.

"Loads of articles were circling around saying that there was gonna be a sequel to The Holiday," Miffy said. "Unfortunately, this was just a rumor that spiraled very quickly. It isn't a thing."