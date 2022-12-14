Lindsay Arnold May Have Found the Secret to Raising Strong, Confident Daughters

Lindsay Arnold Cusick's daughter is following in her footsteps.
No, not those Dancing With the Stars shoes. Instead, the professional dancer's 2-year-old daughter Sage, with husband Sam Cusick, has discovered the fun that is mommy's makeup.
"She gets into it all the time," Lindsay joked to E! News in an exclusive interview. "My husband just last night said, ‘We need to lock your makeup cabinet.' She will get into everything. She loves to put on her lipsticks. I like to let her explore and have fun with it."
But as Lindsay prepares to welcome another baby girl in 2023, the Movement Club founder is already thinking about how she'll help her daughters understand what true beauty is.
"I just hope that I can really teach them and help them understand that they'll feel confident and beautiful in their own skin," she said. "They are unique and special and that everything about them was created in a special and unique way."
Her goal is to enforce the idea that makeup is "something fun that you can add to enhance your beauty, instead of as a way to cover up or disguise anything about yourself."
It's a lesson the professional dancer took into account when teaming up with Glamnetic to launch a line of faux lashes. According to Lindsay, these "easy, foolproof, mess-free" pieces aren't reserved just for the ballroom.
"This is for moms who run to the grocery store every day, chase their kids around and just want a lash that is a little more natural looking," she said. "As moms, we're not stepping out in full glam. I really wanted to create something realistic."
It's only fitting she said as much to E! News before heading out the door to Target to pick up essentials and presents for the Secret Santa family her crew picked for the holidays. "That is something that I want to give to my kids as well," she explained of her commitment to charity, "and show them that the holidays are about giving and about service for others."
And, perhaps, taking a moment to celebrate all the beauty around her.
"I am so grateful that I have a healthy happy 2-year-old girl that just lights up our life literally every single day," she said. "Every day is so fun with her and I'm just so grateful for all that this year brought."