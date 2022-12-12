You Can't Miss Lizzo and Seth Meyers Getting Drunk Off 20 Shots

Watch : Lizzo Brings Out Activists & Game Changers to Accept PCAs Award

Lizzo and Seth Meyers are saying cheers to the holiday season.

Ahead of the Dec. 13 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers' viral segment "Day Drinking," Lizzo gave fans a hilarious preview of what's in store.

The "About Damn Time" singer—who recently took home the People's Champion Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards—filmed a before and after TikTok of herself and Seth, captioning the video, "I assure u… at least 20 shots were taken between the 2 of us."

So yeah, it's safe to say you can blame these antics on the juice. "Okay, this is my first drink of the night," Lizzo starts off her TikTok. Several drinks later—including some served on a flute with shot glassed attached at both ends—Lizzo films herself saying, "Hi, I'm Lizzo, and this is my last f--king drink of the f--king night, bitch."

Seth does the same, stating his name and how many drinks he's had. And by the end of the TikTok, he's acting just as goofy as the three-time Grammy winner.