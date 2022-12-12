Janet Jackson Is Ready to Be Together Again on 2023 Tour: All the Details

Watch : What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident

Get ready for rhythm nation.

Janet Jackson is heading back on the road for the first time in four years, announcing her upcoming Together Again North American tour, set to kick off in April 2023.

Alongside a compilation video of her previous concert moments, the "All For You" singer teased further details from her tour, writing on Twitter, "'Together Again' Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time) General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time)."

The upcoming concert series, produced by Live Nation, will feature the five-time Grammy winner stopping in 33 cities across North America—including Atlanta, New York and Toronto. The tour kicks off on April 14 in Hollywood, Fl., wrapping up two months later at Janet's June 21 show in Seattle.