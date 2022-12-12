Pregnant Blake Lively Playfully Calls Out Ryan Reynolds and Sister Robyn Lively Over Hair Mishap

Watch : Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram

Blake Lively has a simple favor to ask.

Just give her a heads-up the next time she's having a bad hair day. While it may seem hard to believe, even the Gossip Girl alum is not immune from them. And she recently called out her husband Ryan Reynolds, brother-in-law Terry Reynolds and sister Robyn Lively for not cluing her in on the state of her tresses.

"How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?" Blake wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 11 alongside a photo of her 'do, tagging her family members.

The answer? "I guess they were trying to understand how it comes so naturally to us," Robyn replied while re-sharing her sibling's post on her own Stories. However, the Teen Witch alum insisted the A Simple Favor star's hair didn't look as bad as she was making it out to be.

"Hey at least we FELT cute all day in our matching pjs @glitterville," Robyn added, "& your hair didn't REALLY look like actual straw on fire @blakelively."