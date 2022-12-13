Find Out the Premiere Date and Guest Cast for Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2

Watch : "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Cast Dishes on Revival

We are proud to say the wait is over for the return of the Proud Family revival.

The second season of the Emmy-winning revival is on the way with E! News exclusively announcing that new episodes drop Feb. 1 on Disney+.

And some famous voices are coming along for the ride, as Chance the Rapper, Normani, Gabrielle Union, Leslie Odom Jr., Holly Robinson Peete, Anthony Anderson, Maury Povich, Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance, Liana Mendoza and Olympic-winning gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Gabby Douglas are all joining in on the family fun as guest stars in the upcoming season.

Of course, it's not a Proud party without the show's iconic staples, including Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Cedric the Entertainer and Soleil Moon Frye, who will all return for season two. You can also expect the return of season one guest stars Keke Palmer, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto, who are reprising their respective roles of Maya, Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins.

As for what fans can expect from the new season? Disney+ promised that storylines involving self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth will be addressed in season two.