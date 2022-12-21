These Are the 2022 Celebrity Weddings We Wish We Could Have Attended

Watch : Paris Hilton Dishes on Britney Spears' ICONIC Wedding

With all due respect to Julie Andrews and the five-time Oscar winner The Sound of Music, a few of our favorite things include celebrities dancing to Top 40 Hits, dreamy tablescapes and over-the-top floral structures that serve little purpose other than to look beautiful in a photograph.

Which is why we were grateful that deliciously decadent weddings were back in a big way in 2022.

This year, we saw the Kardashians return to Italy to don couture at another extravagant set of vows and three Bachelor Nation couples (hi, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch and Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams) finally reach their dramatic finale after two years' worth of COVID delays.

And while Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love may truly not cost a thing, that doesn't mean they skimped on their Georgia wedding some two decades in the making.

Though we didn't get the chance to RSVP yes, do the hokey-pokey and catch the bouquet, we glimpsed enough of these star-studded, flower-filled spectacular nuptials on the 'gram to know that we missed out.