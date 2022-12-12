Blake Shelton Teases Holiday Plans With Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani make it feel like Christmas.
The Voice coach recently teased his and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's favorite holiday traditions, revealing they spend a lot of time in the kitchen this time of year.
"We cook," Blake said during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show Dec. 12. "You see how when I talk to you and I look this way it's like a pelican now? It's because I'm married to a Stefani."
The 46-year-old continued, "She literally cooks all the time so our Christmas tradition has become a timpano pasta dome."
As Gwen's go-to pastas for their spectacular Christmas dinner?
"There is red sauce and then an Alfredo and then some other bull crap and some cheese," Blake explained. "It's all in this dough and you cook it in the oven and you take it out and turn it over and you take the bowl off and you've got this dome that looks like this big round crust thing. There's heaven inside of it. There's all kinds of stuff and it's so good."
As he explains it, the No Doubt alum prefers to put her own spin on classic dishes as opposed to following a strict recipe. "There are recipes," he stated, "but we ended up making it our own way."
Another tradition the couple have kept going for the last several years is judging on The Voice—which Blake, the last remaining original judge, is set to depart after the upcoming 23rd season. The pair, who met on the singing show in 2014, competed against one another—and Camila Cabello and John Legend—for the first time since tying the knot in 2021, after Gwen took a two-year hiatus.
And upon her return, the "Rich Girl" singer explained the nerves she felt returning to the iconic red chair.
"I was really nervous to come back this season, being married to Blake. I don't know why," she exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes in September. "It'd just been a while and I didn't know what we were gonna act like."
Luckily, the moment Gwen entered the stage with the country super star she felt at ease and right back at home.
"It was very surreal," the 53-year-old recalled. "It was very romantic for me. And then, it was supernatural. We never talked about it, we just went and it was perfect."