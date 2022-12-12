Blake Shelton Teases Holiday Plans With Wife Gwen Stefani

Watch : Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani make it feel like Christmas.

The Voice coach recently teased his and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's favorite holiday traditions, revealing they spend a lot of time in the kitchen this time of year.

"We cook," Blake said during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show Dec. 12. "You see how when I talk to you and I look this way it's like a pelican now? It's because I'm married to a Stefani."

The 46-year-old continued, "She literally cooks all the time so our Christmas tradition has become a timpano pasta dome."

As Gwen's go-to pastas for their spectacular Christmas dinner?

"There is red sauce and then an Alfredo and then some other bull crap and some cheese," Blake explained. "It's all in this dough and you cook it in the oven and you take it out and turn it over and you take the bowl off and you've got this dome that looks like this big round crust thing. There's heaven inside of it. There's all kinds of stuff and it's so good."