Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison For Fraud

Watch : RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Jen Shah's fate has been revealed.

After pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July 2022, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to 78 months in prison—or six and a half years—in Federal Court in Manhattan on Jan. 6, E! News confirmed.

The judge imposed no monetary fine on Jen and she must report to prison on Feb. 17. Jen and her team recommended a minimum-security prison in Texas but her reporting location is still being determined. After her release, she'll be on supervised release for five years.

Jen's husband Sharrieff, their two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, and multiple other family members were by her side in court for the sentencing.

The 49-year-old and her former assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Though he originally claimed innocence, Stuart changed his plea to guilty in November 2021. (He is expected to be sentenced in March.) Jen later did the same on July 11, just a week before her case was set to go to trial.