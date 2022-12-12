Danica McKellar Weighs in on Neal Bledsoe's Comments About Candace Cameron Bure

Watch : JoJo Siwa Doesn't Think She'll "Ever" Speak to Candace Cameron Bure Again

Danica McKellar and her Christmas at the Drive-In co-star Neal Bledsoe don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments.

After the Full House alum shared in a recent interview that she would "keep traditional marriage at the core" as the chief creative officer of Great American Family, Neal announced his exit from the network. Now, his co-star, Danica, is weighing in on the development.

"Neal is a wonderful person," Danica told Fox News Digital on Dec. 10. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way."

On Dec. 5, Neal announced he would leave GAF on the heels of Candace's comment, stating in part, "The thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me."