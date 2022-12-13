Inside Taylor Swift's Latest Unbelievable Year

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs

Remember that time it took three years for Taylor Swift to release a new album and it felt like forever?

It seems like such a distant blip now, considering how prolific Swift's been since that interminable wait for 2017's reputation, first getting back on her every-two-years schedule with Lover in 2019 and then...checks notes...making three more new albums and re-recording two of her older albums.

The content's just been coming down, it's all around—and, luckily, with sound. (Plus, she also found time to write a feature-length script and is going to direct it herself in the near future, because of course.)

"I found that the more I write, the more I keep writing," Swift told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last month, "I don't know what's been going on, but in the last six or seven years I've just been constantly making things and, the more things I make, the happier I am."

And while flooding the marketplace could backfire for some artists, Swift's burst of creativity and razor-sharp business instincts have only caused the opposite of fatigue among her devoted Swifties.