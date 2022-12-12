Olivia Wilde Shares Glimpse Inside Magical Disney Trip With Her 2 Kids

Olivia Wilde is enjoying time at the happiest place on earth.
The Don't Worry Darling director recently recounted her magical day at Disneyland with her kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps from their outing.
"Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth," Olivia captioned the Dec. 11 post, "#disneylandchristmas #disneylandholidays #churros #churros #churros #churros."
Joining in on the family fun day was Olivia's frequent collaborator Katie Silberman, who co-wrote both Booksmart and Don't Worry Darling. In the carousel of photos, Olivia—who shares Daisy and Otis with ex Jason Sudeikis—can be seen enjoying a ride on a merry go round, enjoying some treats and walking down a festively decorated Main St. with her kids. She capped things off with a video of her dancing with her two little ones.
Her post comes just nearly a month after E! News confirmed that she and Harry Styles had split after two years together.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People at the time of their breakup, "It's a very amicable decision."
Since then, Olivia has kept busy, taking a tropical vacation and even recently going home with a People's Choice Award as Don't Worry Darling scooped up Drama movie of 2022.
"Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family," she said while accepting the award on behalf of the psychological thriller. "We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theaters and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful."
In addition to thanking the cast of the film such as Harry, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, Olivia also shared her gratitude for the crew who worked on the project.
"All these people showed up and they worked so hard, and they made so many sacrifices, just hoping to make something that you would enjoy," Olivia noted. "So this award means so much to all of us. And it's a real testament to their hard work. So this is for them. Thank you, so, so much."