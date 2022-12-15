31 Top-Rated Amazon New Year's Eve Outfits Under $50

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
2023 will be here before you know it. If you're still figuring out your New Year's Eve plans, but don't forget about your outfit. End 2022 on a stylish note and start the new year feeling your best with a fire look.... that doesn't break your budget. There are so many affordable finds that will give you an extra boost of confidence to make the most of the big night.
If you're in a pinch and you're nervous about shipping times, head over to Amazon. There are so many on-trend New Year's Eve options at an incredible price point. Here are 31 top-rated New Year's Eve outfits under $50.
Amazon New Year's Eve Looks
Lyaner Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress
Wow everyone you see with this spaghetti strap dress with a slit. You can't go wrong with black, but there are 26 additional colors to choose from.
Kolagri One Shoulder Cutout Bodycon Ruched Dress
It's the perfect time of year to wear velvet. This ruched number comes in 10 versatile colors.
Herbatomia Midi Velvet Skirt
You can make any top look chic when you pair it with this pleated, velvet skirt.
HugeNice Elegant Long Sleeve Party V Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is elegant, yet sexy. There are 29 colors to choose from.
Romwe Women's Elegant Sweetheart Neck Strapless Jumpsuit
This strapless jumpsuit is a total showstopper and it comes in 12 colors.
Blencot Womens Jumpsuit
Pump up the sophistication with this puff sleeve jumpsuit. Now you just need to pick from the 19 available colors.
Lyaner Women’s Velvet Ruched Side Split Hem High Waist Bodydon Midi Pencil Skirt
Slay the night in one of these mid-length velvet skirts.
FairBeauty Sparkly Jumpsuit
Shine in this gold jumpsuit or opt for one of the other colors.
Yoins Metallic Party Romper
Get your shine on with one of these rompers. This green is perfect for the holidays, but that's not your only option here. It comes in 13 colors.
Wdirara Women’s Deep v Neck Long Sleeve High Waist Pleated Romper
This v-neck romper is simple, yet sexy. It comes in black, navy, and maroon.
PrettyGuide Women's Sequin Skirt
Sequins are a New Year's Eve staple, for sure. This mid-length skirt comes in 20 colors with sizes ranging from 2 to 24.
Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dresses
There's just something so eye-catching about a one-shoulder look, right? This dress is so flattering with the tie at the waist and it comes in a ton of colors.
Simlu Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
You need this faux leather skirt in your wardrobe. It brings sophistication and fun to any top. The black is classic, but this style also comes in navy, white, and burgundy. This skirt has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Huhot Womens Wrap v Neck Long Sleeve Split Wrap Dress
This ruched velvet dress is incredibly flattering and it comes in five colors.
Soly Hux Women’s Pu Leather Sleeveless Mock Neck Skinny Bodysuit
This mock neck bodysuit has so much stretch. Pair it with your favorite skirt or even with a pair of jeans. It comes in four colors.
SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Sheer Lace Long Sleeve Split Maxi Dress
You will steal the show in this gorgeous lace dress. And that slit is absolutely to die for. It comes in five colors.
Moflora Fringe Tassel Dress
This fringe dress is the perfect outfit for dancing the night away. It also comes in bright red, white, and burgundy.
Qianxizhan Women’s Leather Shorts
Don't dismiss the idea of wearing shorts in the winter. These would look great with sheer tights and a long sleeve top for a New Year's Eve soiree. They're available in six colors.
Cupshe Satin Dress
Pop some bottles in this champagne-hued dress, which is just next-level chic. It's available in some additional colors too.
BerryGo Women's Long Sleeve Wrap Semi Formal Velvet Mini Dress
Velvet plus texture make this mini an unbeatable combination for the holiday season. It also comes in red, burnt orange, black, navy, and grey.
Zalalus Sexy One Shoulder Cutout Ruched Bodycon Sleeveless Slit Party Dress
Serve up a major look with this dress that hits on all the trends: cut-outs, one-shoulder sleeves, ruching, and a high slit. You're gonna want to rock this in every color.
Velius Women's Sexy Spaghetti Strap V Neck High Slit Backless Party Wrap Maxi Dress
Don't sleep on navy blue. It's just as flattering as black, but it's just not as common. This dress is everything. It's backless, has a high slit, and it's the perfect way to start your new year. It comes in four additional colors.
Zalalus Elegant High Neck Short Sleeves Lace Cocktail Dress
This mini is sweet, yet fun with those cut-outs. It also comes in red and green.
AlvaQ WV Neck Off The Shoulder Evening Bodycon Midi Dress
This curve-hugging dress proves that simplicity can make a major impact. There are nine colors to choose from.
Allegra K Women's Velvet Pants
Be comfy and look sophisticated in these velvet pants, which are so easy to dress up or dress down. They're also available in navy, green, and black.
Whoinshop Women's Sexy Off Shoulder Feather Dress
Feathers are always a fun idea. This dress comes in 14 colors.
Ecdahicc All-Over Fringe Mini Dress
Go full-on flapper with this dress adorned with tassels and feathers. It comes in a ton of colors.
RarityUS Bodysuit
Feel like the star that you are in this plunging bodysuit. Pair it with a skirt, leather pants, or even some jeans. You really can't go wrong.
Lyaner Women’s Mock Neck Mesh Long Sleeve Zipper Bodycon Maxi Dress
This high-neck midi dress with mesh sleeves looks so elegant. No one will believe you got it at this price point.
