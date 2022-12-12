The Hills' Audrina Patridge Is Dating Her Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn

The Hills are alive with a brand-new romance.
Audrina Patridge is dating Jarod Einsohn, a source confirms to E! News.
According to Just Jared, who first broke the news Dec. 9, Audrina's new man serves as a producer on her podcast Was It Real? "They've been quietly dating since over the summer and have been inseparable since," an insider told the publication. "All of their friends really like them together. It seems like such an easy and very fun relationship. They are constantly making each other laugh."
While Audrina has kept the romance off social media, Jarod shared a picture with the reality star getting into the fall season. "Hi pumpkin @audrinapatridge," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 18 from the pumpkin patch.
Most recently, the pair stepped out to attend a screening of the new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Jarod's friend Kate Hudson. In an Instagram posted Dec. 9, Jarod shared a boomerang of what appears to be Audrina leaning in for a kiss.
Back in September 2017, Audrina broke up with ex-husband Corey Bohan after 10 months of marriage. While the couple shares 6-year-old daughter Kirra Max, Audrina previously opened up about the difficulties of dating while being a single mom.
"I have my daughter 24/7, so when I do go on a date, I don't want to waste my time because I could be with my daughter," she told E! News in July. "I'm still navigating that, to be honest."
And while there have always been speculation surrounding Audrina's relationship with The Hills co-star Brody Jenner, the Choices: To The Hills and Back Again author always maintained that they are just friends.
"We've known each other for so long and we both have so much love for each other," Audrina explained to E! News over the summer. "But you get to the point where you don't want to cross that line because you don't want to ruin the friendship."