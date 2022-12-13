What Surprised RHOSLC's Heather Gay Most About Her Below Deck Adventure Charter

Unlike her past RHOSLC cast trips, Heather Gay's latest Bravo getaway was drama-free.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is sharing BTS secrets about her luxe Below Deck Adventure charter, which concludes on the series' Dec. 13 episode.
Calling the Nordic coastline "other-worldly," Heather exclusively told E! News, "Being on a yacht, we saw things that you could not see by any other method. You have to be on a boat in order to see these fjords and these glacial waterfalls and it just felt like a land that was unmarred by man."
A longtime Below Deck fan, Heather revealed what amazed her most about actually being a guest on the show.
"What surprised me the most was something I learned watching back—the reveal of how much work the crew has to do," she shared. "They were so professional, we didn't see a ripple that was going on behind the camera. Like we did not know that [deckhand] Nathan [Morely] fell. I did not know that there was any drama at all."
Watching the episode back also revealed a boatmance that shocked Heather. "I thought that [stew] Oriana [Schneps] and [deckhand] Mike [Gilman] were probably hooking up," the reality star continued, "I had no idea it was Oriana and [bosun] Lewis [Lupton]."
"Captain Kerry [Titheradge] runs a tight ship," she added, "we had no idea there was anything going on."
Among Heather's group of friends on the Below Deck trip was RHOSLC "friend of" Angie Harrington, but she revealed another one of her Housewives co-stars was also offered a spot on the European sailing adventure.
"I invited Whitney [Rose] and tried to get Whitney to come too," she said. "She had a schedule conflict so she didn't end up coming."
Since filming, Heather has remained close with all the crew members and they even reunited in Salt Lake City ahead of the Below Deck Adventure Nov. 1 season premiere.
"We all went out to dinner and we all watched the premiere together," she shared, "and then I saw captain Kerry and Oriana at BravoCon and we hung out and had the best time. We are friends forever now."
See the conclusion of Heather's trip on Below Deck Adventure on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m.
