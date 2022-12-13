What Surprised RHOSLC's Heather Gay Most About Her Below Deck Adventure Charter

Watch : Heather Gay Spills Secrets of Her Below Deck Adventure Voyage

Unlike her past RHOSLC cast trips, Heather Gay's latest Bravo getaway was drama-free.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is sharing BTS secrets about her luxe Below Deck Adventure charter, which concludes on the series' Dec. 13 episode.

Calling the Nordic coastline "other-worldly," Heather exclusively told E! News, "Being on a yacht, we saw things that you could not see by any other method. You have to be on a boat in order to see these fjords and these glacial waterfalls and it just felt like a land that was unmarred by man."

A longtime Below Deck fan, Heather revealed what amazed her most about actually being a guest on the show.

"What surprised me the most was something I learned watching back—the reveal of how much work the crew has to do," she shared. "They were so professional, we didn't see a ripple that was going on behind the camera. Like we did not know that [deckhand] Nathan [Morely] fell. I did not know that there was any drama at all."