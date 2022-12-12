Why George Lopez Was MIA From the 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Announcement

Watch : 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!

George Lopez was notably absent from announcing the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Though he was set to share the trophy hopefuls alongside daughter Mayan Lopez Dec. 12, the comedian explained why he'd have to sit this one out.

"And the Covid goes too...….George Lopez," he captioned a Dec. 11 Instagram post of Mayan and Lopez vs. Lopez star Selenis Leyva, who filled in for him. "Unfortunately I tested positive, so I'm unable to announce the Golden Globe Nominees. I wish MAYAN and SELENIS the best of luck….. Have fun!!"

In response to his post, both actresses sent their well-wishes to the actor.

"Thank you dad," Mayan wrote. "I hope you feel better soon and rest rest rest.. @selenisleyvaofficial and I got this for familia Lopez." Meanwhile, Selenis added, "Love you George, get well soon!"

On Dec. 12, the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced with a fan-favorite TV shows and movies nabbing recognition in multiple categories.