Family Karma's Vishal Parvani Admits to "Drinking Problem" During Emotional Breakdown

Family Karma's Vishal Parvani is ready to make a change.
The Bravo star made an emotional confession about his hard partying ways on the series' Dec. 11 episode.
For weeks, Vishal's wife Richa Sadana demanded that he stop drinking following their wild Cancun wedding, but he secretly kept boozing. And after his alcohol issues caused him to miss the first day of BFF and co-star Amrit Kapai's bachelor party, Vishal was ready to come clean to his lifelong friend about his demons.
"I had s--t to take care of with Richa, dude," Vishal admitted to Amrit about being late to the bachelor weekend. "The issue is I'm lying about alcohol. No matter what the lie is, I shouldn't be lying to her. Even here right now, I'm not comfortable being sober at a party. I use alcohol to overcompensate. I don't think I'm interesting to people. I don't think I'm fun when I'm not drinking. I just feel like I'm a f--k up. I do think I have a f--king drinking problem."
Amrit's anger quickly turned to sympathy over Vishal's emotional admission.
"I want you to be happy," he responded. "I want you to fix yourself. I will help you as much as I can. Vish, I love you more than the world."
Amrit insisted he would never pressure Vishal to drink during his bachelor party, adding, "As a friend and as your brother and business partner, don't drink."
In a confessional, a teary-eyed Vishal admitted he's scared of losing Richa because of his partying.
"Me drinking and lying about my drinking—I feel like I have to do something drastic," he shared. "She's my wife, so I need to be open with her about my insecurities. I need to work on myself."
Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)