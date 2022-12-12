Family Karma's Vishal Parvani Admits to "Drinking Problem" During Emotional Breakdown

Watch : Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles

Family Karma's Vishal Parvani is ready to make a change.

The Bravo star made an emotional confession about his hard partying ways on the series' Dec. 11 episode.

For weeks, Vishal's wife Richa Sadana demanded that he stop drinking following their wild Cancun wedding, but he secretly kept boozing. And after his alcohol issues caused him to miss the first day of BFF and co-star Amrit Kapai's bachelor party, Vishal was ready to come clean to his lifelong friend about his demons.

"I had s--t to take care of with Richa, dude," Vishal admitted to Amrit about being late to the bachelor weekend. "The issue is I'm lying about alcohol. No matter what the lie is, I shouldn't be lying to her. Even here right now, I'm not comfortable being sober at a party. I use alcohol to overcompensate. I don't think I'm interesting to people. I don't think I'm fun when I'm not drinking. I just feel like I'm a f--k up. I do think I have a f--king drinking problem."