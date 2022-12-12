What The White Lotus Season 3 Will Unpack Next

Watch : The White Lotus Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

Welcome to early check in for The White Lotus season three.

The hit HBO anthology series may have just wrapped up its Sicily-set season two, but creator Mike White has already started unpacking ideas for the highly anticipated third season. In a clip following the season 2 finale, White teased that next season might follow the set of vacationers to Asia, with its theme focusing on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality."

"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," Mike explained. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

But this isn't the first time the Emmy winner has hinted at his next international location following the show's season three renewal on Nov. 18.

"I think it'd be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent." Mike told Deadline Oct. 20, ahead of the jaw-dropping season two finale. "You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."