Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Make Rare Public Appearance With 3 Kids

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attended the world premiere of Some Like It Hot on Broadway on Dec. 11 with their kids James, Tabitha and Marion. See the family pics below.

By Daisy Maldonado Dec 12, 2022 3:16 PMTags
Sarah Jessica ParkerCeleb KidsCelebritiesMatthew Broderick
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN

And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick lit up Broadway for a family night out.

The couple turned date night on Broadway into a family affair, taking their three children—James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha—to the world premiere of the musical Some Like It Hot on Dec. 11.

For the occasion, the whole family dressed to the nines as Sarah, 57, donned a long white trench coat over a glittery dark blue dress, rounding out the look with white high heels and layered pearl necklaces. Matthew, 60, meanwhile, kept things classy in a dark blue plaid blazer over a simple black turtleneck.

However, it was their children who stole the show, looking effortlessly chic during their e outing with their parents. James kept things simple in a suit and plaid tie, while the twins looked effortlessly chic, in statement coats over a velvet maroon dress and brown silk dress, respectively.

photos
Inside Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home

In September, Sarah's daughters also joined her at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City

Although Sarah and Matthew—who tied the knot back in 1997—have made an effort to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the Sex and the City star recently shared rare childhood pics of James for his birthday tribute on Instagram.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

2

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

3

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Reunion

"'It was 20 years ago today.' The plates shifted," she captioned an Oct. 28 post. "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives."

In one of the photos, a young James can be seen playing outside while he blows out a candle on a donut in another.

Sarah added, "Happy birthday my son. I love you so."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

2

Sister Wives' Janelle & Kody Brown Reveal They've Separated

3

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Reunion

4

Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" Claims From Justin Bieber Romance

5

2023 Golden Globes Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises