Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Make Rare Public Appearance With 3 Kids

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN

And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick lit up Broadway for a family night out.

The couple turned date night on Broadway into a family affair, taking their three children—James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha—to the world premiere of the musical Some Like It Hot on Dec. 11.

For the occasion, the whole family dressed to the nines as Sarah, 57, donned a long white trench coat over a glittery dark blue dress, rounding out the look with white high heels and layered pearl necklaces. Matthew, 60, meanwhile, kept things classy in a dark blue plaid blazer over a simple black turtleneck.

However, it was their children who stole the show, looking effortlessly chic during their e outing with their parents. James kept things simple in a suit and plaid tie, while the twins looked effortlessly chic, in statement coats over a velvet maroon dress and brown silk dress, respectively.