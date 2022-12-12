Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Make Rare Public Appearance With 3 Kids

And just like that…Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick lit up Broadway for a family night out.
The couple turned date night on Broadway into a family affair, taking their three children—James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha—to the world premiere of the musical Some Like It Hot on Dec. 11.
For the occasion, the whole family dressed to the nines as Sarah, 57, donned a long white trench coat over a glittery dark blue dress, rounding out the look with white high heels and layered pearl necklaces. Matthew, 60, meanwhile, kept things classy in a dark blue plaid blazer over a simple black turtleneck.
However, it was their children who stole the show, looking effortlessly chic during their e outing with their parents. James kept things simple in a suit and plaid tie, while the twins looked effortlessly chic, in statement coats over a velvet maroon dress and brown silk dress, respectively.
In September, Sarah's daughters also joined her at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City
Although Sarah and Matthew—who tied the knot back in 1997—have made an effort to keep their kids out of the spotlight, the Sex and the City star recently shared rare childhood pics of James for his birthday tribute on Instagram.
"'It was 20 years ago today.' The plates shifted," she captioned an Oct. 28 post. "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives."
In one of the photos, a young James can be seen playing outside while he blows out a candle on a donut in another.
Sarah added, "Happy birthday my son. I love you so."