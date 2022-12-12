Selena Gomez Scores First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination for Acting

Watch : Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise

Look at her now.

Selena Gomez just picked up her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for acting, earning recognition in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy category for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 12.

Joining the singer in the category for 2023 Golden Globes are Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hacks' Jean Smart.

But Gomez won't be the only Arconia resident heading to the January 2023 ceremony. Her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are also up in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy for their respective roles as Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, and the Hulu hit is a contender for Best Television Series–Musical or Comedy.