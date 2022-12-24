No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are among those that became free agents in the Hollywood dating scene in 2022. Here's to watching them get back in the game!

Watch: Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Break Silence After Divorce

Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings. 

Some weren't here for a long time, just a good time (we're looking at you, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian!) and some had endured so much that they had entered the pantheon of successful Hollywood marriages that we reflect upon each time another union crumbles. (Shout out to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance and Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon for continuing to keep our collective belief in love alive.) But we treasure them all for different reasons. 

So as we prepare to toast to another new year that will bring us a Taylor Swift tour, several highly anticipated Bachelor Nation weddings and, perhaps, another half-dozen Nick Cannon babies, let's pour some champagne out for these fallen celebrity romances. 

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Ime Udoka & Nia Long

Months after the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season—for allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee—Nia chose to bounce from their 13-year romance. A representative for the actress also told People that the former couple, who share son Kez, 11, are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son."

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Toni Collette & Dave Galafassi

The Staircase actress and the musician decided to take a step back from their nearly 20-year marriage, sharing in a joint statement posted to Toni's recently reactivated Instagram page, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing."

Edward Berthelot/Getty
HyunA & Dawn

News of the K-pop stars' split surfaced on Nov. 30, when HyunA shared in a statement written in Korean to her Instagram, "We broke up. We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly." The couple were together for six years.

Shutterstock
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde

On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed that the Don't Worry Darling co-stars had split after about two years of dating. 

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

The model and the NBA player first called a timeout on their two-year romance in June. Though the couple were back on by the following month, E! News confirmed in November that they had parted ways once again

Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images
Johnny Depp & Joelle Rich

Two months after E! News confirmed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was dating the London-based lawyer, who was part of his legal team for his unsuccessful lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun, news broke in November that they two were no longer seeing each other.

 

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan

Nearly one year after the high school sweethearts made their last red carpet appearance together, Violetta exclusively confirmed their split to E! News in November.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck

News of the TikTok couple's breakup came in November, when Noah's publicist told The New York Times, "We can confirm that the pair are no longer together." The rep added that the duo, who started dating in 2020, "remain close friends."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

The NFL star and the supermodel announced their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom said in a social media statement. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

In a statement of her own, Gisele echoed her ex's sentiments and reiterated that they will continue to work as a team to co-parent their kids, Benjamin and Vivian. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Maury Phillips/Getty Images
Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the Los Angeles-based broadcaster announced their split on Oct. 12, two years after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony. "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement. "We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife."

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

Nazanin Mandi filed for divorce from Miguel after three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 4. In her filing, the model cited the reason for their split as irreconcilable differences.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict

The Sister, Sister alum announced her split from the actor on Oct. 4 after 14 years of marriage. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," she wrote on Instagram. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Robin Wright & Clément Giraudet

The House of Cards actress filed for divorce from the fashion executive on Sept. 22 after nearly five years of marriage. Per documents obtained by E! News, the couple married on Nov. 26, 2017—just a few months after taking their romance public—and separated on July 31, 2022.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Dan Reynolds & Aja Volkman

After reuniting in 2019 following a brief split, the Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife parted ways again. "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," Dan tweeted on Sept. 16. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland

More than two years after tying the knot in a Malibu wedding ceremony, the Pitch Perfect star and the Selling the OC realtor announced their separation on Sept. 14. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote on Instagram. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh & Zach Braff

Like much of their two-year relationship, the Don't Worry Darling star and the Scrubs alum kept quiet on the details of their breakup. It was only until August when Florence confirmed that the two had split earlier in the year, telling Harper's BAZAAR, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on."

She added, "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum broke up after nine months of dating, multiple sources close to the pair exclusively told E! News in August. Per one insider, Pete's work schedule in Australia took a toll on their long distance relationship, though the duo still "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew

After a brief reconciliation, the Dance Moms alum and TikToker called it quits again in the summer, with Kylie saying that she's been single for "almost two months" during an Instagram Live in August. "I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while," she said. "It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone

Sources close to the notoriously private couple confirmed to E! News in August that the Titanic star and the model had split after more than four years of dating.

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

On Aug. 29, the country music singers confirmed their split after nearly five years of marriage. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Emma Slater & Sasha Farber

The Dancing With the Stars pros parted ways after four years of marriage, a source told E! News in August. Per the insider, the breakup was "amicable" and "there's no bad blood" between the exes.

Trae Patton/CBS via Getty Images
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser

Reps for the Gilmore Girls star and the Mad Men actor confirmed to E! News in August that the couple had separated after eight years of marriage. Vincent filed for divorce from Alexis, with whom he shares a son, on August 10, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly

 

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose

The Southern Charm stars decided to call it quits after two years together, multiple outlets confirmed on July 20. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

After four years of marriage, the supermodel and film producer went their separate ways, as reported by multiple outlets in July.

Instagram
Amanda Bynes & Paul Michael

A source told E! News in July the What a Girl Wants star had called off her engagement to Paul, who she started dating in 2019 after meeting at a rehab, but that the two were still in a committed relationship. However, by the end of the month, they called it quits for good.

Matt BMomodu Mansaray/WireImage
Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith

In divorce papers obtained by E! News, Crystal listed her date of separation from the "Closer" singer as "on or about July 22, 2022," citing that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation."

Instagram
Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy

After nearly one year of dating, the Chelsea Lately alum and stand-up comedian announced their split in July.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos

In July, a source close to the Jersey Shore star exclusively told E! News that Ronnie had broken up and ended his one-year engagement to the lash technician. Though the two previously had "a pattern of breaking up and getting back together," the insider noted at the time that Ronnie was "level-headed" amid the latest split.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader

Five months after E! News confirmed the pair's relationship, Anna and Bill called it quits in June.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly

After breaking up and getting back together (the two began dating in 2020), Trevor and Minka called it quits again, a source confirmed to E! News in May.

