No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen

The NFL star and the supermodel announced their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Tom said in a social media statement. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

In a statement of her own, Gisele echoed her ex's sentiments and reiterated that they will continue to work as a team to co-parent their kids, Benjamin and Vivian. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."