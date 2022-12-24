No, We Aren't Over These 2022 Splits, Thank You For Asking

Between another Kardashian wedding in Italy, two KarJenner babies and literally everything that happened surrounding the creation and promotion of Don't Worry Darling, 2022 truly gave with both hands. But the year also tooketh away some of our most beloved celeb pairings.
Some weren't here for a long time, just a good time (we're looking at you, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian!) and some had endured so much that they had entered the pantheon of successful Hollywood marriages that we reflect upon each time another union crumbles. (Shout out to Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance and Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon for continuing to keep our collective belief in love alive.) But we treasure them all for different reasons.
So as we prepare to toast to another new year that will bring us a Taylor Swift tour, several highly anticipated Bachelor Nation weddings and, perhaps, another half-dozen Nick Cannon babies, let's pour some champagne out for these fallen celebrity romances.