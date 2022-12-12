2023 Golden Globes Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Tom Cruise to Selena Gomez

The Golden Globes are back—and so are some of the biggest shocks in Hollywood.
Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the awards show will be returning in January 2023 after a year off-air due to criticism over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity among members and questionable financial and voting practices. The event, now in its 80th year, is typically a harbinger of Oscar nominations.
This year, Irish black comedy Banshees of Inisherin scored the most nods with eight followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six, while Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary led on the television side with five nominations. Brunson herself was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy alongside Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Jenna Ortega for Wednesday, Jean Smart for Hacks and Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building in her first-ever nomination.
As expected, Brendan Fraser picked up a Best Actor nomination for his performance in The Whale. However, the actor revealed in Nov. to GQ that he will not be attending the ceremony after his 2018 allegation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the HFPA, had groped and assaulted Fraser at a 2003 luncheon. (Berk—who was expelled from the organization in 2021 over a separate controversy—has denied this, though he admitted to writing an apology to Fraser.) Fraser will be competing against Austin Butler, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.
Plus, in a musical showdown, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna will be competing for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for their work on Top Gun: Maverick, Where the Crawdads Sing and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively. But they all could be beaten by Guillermo del Toro or M.M. Keeravani, who are also in the running for the prize.
But not everyone received the same accolades. Jennifer Lawrence was not nominated for her performance in Causeway despite praise, and nor was her costar Brian Tyree Henry. And after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year, Will Smith was also not included for historical thriller Emancipation. Fan favorite television shows Yellowjackets and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were also left out of the running.
Keke Palmer was also absent from the nominations list despite winning Best Supporting Actress at the New York Critics Awards for Nope just a week earlier, and George Clooney and Julia Roberts were not given nods for their romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.
Finally, although box office hit Top Gun: Maverick nabbed two nominations—for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Original Song - Motion Picture—star Tom Cruise was also left out of the ceremony. Cruise previously spoke out against the Golden Globes in 2021, returning his three awards to protest the HFPA amid its controversies.
You can find the full list of nominees here. The 80th Golden Globe Awards air live on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10.
