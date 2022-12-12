Sister Wives' Kody Brown Reveals He's Separated From Janelle Brown

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Sister Wives' Janelle and Kody Brown have gone their separate ways.

In a teaser for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, Kody revealed where he stands with Janelle as well as with his ex Christine Brown.

"I'm separated from Janelle," he said in the Dec.11 sneak peek, "and I'm divorced from Christine."

Janelle also confirmed the breakup, saying at one point, "Kody and I have separated."

Kody and Janelle wed in 1993. Together, they share six children.

When Kody and Janelle tied the knot, he was already married to Meri Brown, with whom he shares one child. He then exchanged vows with Christine—with whom he shares six children—in 1994. Kody and Meri later divorced so he could wed Robyn Brown. According to Today, Kody adopted Robyn's three children when they become husband and wife and later welcomed two kids together. The outlet noted that while Kody is legally married to only Robyn, he considered himself "spiritually married" to all four women.