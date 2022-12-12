This $4 Foundation/ Setting Powder Has Over 76,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"I love this powder! I had concerns about the strong scent mentioned in many reviews because I'm odor sensitive. When I first opened the package, I was taken aback by the overwhelming fragrance. IT DOESN'T LAST. I smell it a little when I apply it, but I don't smell it at all after that. I tried "baking" it; didn't work well for me. It set too heavy in the eye wrinkles. I apply heavily with a dry sponge, avoiding the eye area. Then I use a fluffy brush to remove the excess and add a light sweep around my eyes. It's lightweight but still has a nice coverage. I watched videos on how to and not to use this powder. My advice, experiment with it and sees what works best for you. I think it has to do with your age and the depth of your wrinkles lol. You can't beat the price point. Plus, it's Amazon. If you don't like it, you can return it. What do you have to lose and you could have a lot to gain."

"Ok, I've struggled with a cakey makeup face for a LONG time. I had a friend tell me to try a loose powder instead of a compacted one and this just happened to be the first one I found while searching Amazon. I bought the translucent one and let me just say: this is the best powder I've ever used!!! My face isn't cakey anymore. My face looks natural and even dewy if you don't go overboard with the powder. But even if I do go a little overboard, it still doesn't look cakey. This is seriously the best stuff ever. And it smells GOOD. I'm hooked for life now."

"It's a great size and it's an amazing setting powered for that price!! My last setting power which I would say is equally as good was 40$ this is my everyday setting powered I love it!"

"I bought this finishing powder to mattify my lip crayons, and it does a beautiful job of doing just that! I have some lip crayons that transfer a bit too readily IMO, so I finish my lip look by tapping this powder onto my lips until I achieve that blotted lip look for pennies. This product has maintained its consistency and quality throughout the years and it lasts forever. It blends beautifully on my brown skin, too. What's not to love?! Definitely a keeper..."

"My grandmother wore this, my mother and sister wore this, and now me. I've worn it since high school & it's always been a favorite. I think the formula has changed somewhat because it doesn't feel as light as it used to, but I still love it. It's not heavy, it sets makeup well, and it has a great smell."

"I have used this powder for years. I was using some high dollar powder but it wasn't working. Despite its price, this powder is a workhorse when it comes to keeping your face looking matte. Highly recommend!"