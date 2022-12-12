Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber

Watch : Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression"

Selena Gomez has entered the chat.

The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."

On Dec. 11, Selena reacted to the post by dropping a sad emoji face in the comments. While some fans interpreted the 30-year-old chiming in as agreeing with the TikTok's claim, many others took it as her being disappointed that her weight was being judged online.

"Maybe she's upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years," one fan wrote in the comments, while another said, "Sad face because YOURE still discussing about her past like you know her."

Others found the entire TikTok inappropriate with one fan commenting, "Her weight shouldn't even be a subject of conversation."