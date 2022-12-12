Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has entered the chat.
The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."
On Dec. 11, Selena reacted to the post by dropping a sad emoji face in the comments. While some fans interpreted the 30-year-old chiming in as agreeing with the TikTok's claim, many others took it as her being disappointed that her weight was being judged online.
"Maybe she's upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years," one fan wrote in the comments, while another said, "Sad face because YOURE still discussing about her past like you know her."
Others found the entire TikTok inappropriate with one fan commenting, "Her weight shouldn't even be a subject of conversation."
Selena and Justin dated off-and-on from 2010 to 2018. She recently addressed their high-profile breakup in her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me—which premiered in November—calling it "the best thing that ever happened to me."
Selena—who shared her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and underwent a kidney transplant two years later—has previously talked about how her health issues have affected her weight and the judgement she has received from the public.
"I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues," she said on a 2019 episode of Giving Back Generation. "And for me, that's when I really started noticing the body image stuff."
The Only Murders In The Building star continued, "It's a combination of all of it. It's the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on even the month, to be honest. So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life….And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."
Earlier this year, Selena shut down body shammers with a video on her own TikTok Stories that featured Tyga's song "Rack City" in the background as she mouthed the lyrics, "I'm a muthaf--kin' star."
"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said in April. "But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: 'You're too small.' 'You're too big.' 'That doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"
The "Wolves" singer added, "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."