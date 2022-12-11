Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC

Katie Holmes is helping bring back Y2K style. The Dawson's Creek alum showcased a look that brought to mind early 2000's fashion at Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

By Corinne Heller Dec 11, 2022 10:58 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetKatie HolmesNostalgiaE! Insider
Watch: Katie Holmes Shoots Down Dawson's Creek Reboot Idea

Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.

The 43-year-old, who was one of the concert's presenters, is not the only celebrity to sport a Y2K-inspired look this year, as similar fashions—namely low-rise flare and bootcut jeans—continue to creep back onto the runways and into stores.

In August, Kendall Jenner wore a light blue denim skirt and a white tank top bearing the words, "J'adore Cowboys." And just last week, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video selfie showing herself wearing classic early '00s hair accessories—tiny butterfly clips.

photos
Katie Holmes Steps Out With Bobby Wooten III

In addition to Holmes, other celebs spotted at the Jingle Ball included Jana Kramer—who rose to fame with the '00s series One Tree Hill, as well as Brooke Shields and performers such as Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth.

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song

2

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Reunion

3

Diddy Announces Birth of Baby Girl Named After Him

See more photos from the Jingle Ball in New York City below:

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jana Kramer & Jolie Rae Caussin

The two appear at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Katie Holmes
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Brooke Shields, Rowan Henchy & Grier Henchy

The actress appears with her daughters.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Lizzo
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Charlie Puth
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutsch
Kevin Kane/WireImage
Ava Max
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Bethenny Frankel & Bryn Hoppy

The Real Housewives of New York City alum appears with her daughter.

Kevin Kane/WireImage
Backstreet Boys
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song

2

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Reunion

3

Kylie Jenner Heats Things Up Aspen in Black Bikini and Furry Boots

4

Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball

5

Diddy Announces Birth of Baby Girl Named After Him