Kylie Jenner Heats Things Up Aspen in Black Bikini and Furry Boots

Thirst trap, but make it winter.

Kylie Jenner heated things up in Aspen when she shared a series of sizzling bikini pics while on a pre-holiday vacation to the Colorado ski town. In the photos, posted to her Instagram on Dec. 10, the 25-year-old poses indoors wearing a barely-there shiny black two-piece, featuring a triangle top and string bottoms, underneath a cozy robe.

To accessorize, Kylie slipped on a furry pair of boots and dark sunglasses. She captioned the post simply with two freezing face emojis.

One day earlier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was photographed touching down in Aspen with sister Kendall Jenner. She was later photographed shopping around down, stopping into the Prada store, wearing an over-the-top wintery look, which included a dark green snowsuit styled with a headband, shades and white fur scarf.

Kylie is hardly the only member of her family to take on the bikini-in-winter challenge. In March 2021, Kourtney Kardashian posted pics of herself wearing a silver two-piece styled with a white cowboy hat with some puffy moon boots as she posed in the snow. She captioned the shivering snap, "How's your Aspen?"