Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Vacation Reunion—With a Special Guest

It's a Griswold family reunion!

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, who played parents Clark and Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation movies in the '80s and '90s, met up Dec. 10 at Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh.

"Together again…" D'Angelo 71, captioned a selfie of the two on her Instagram. "@steelcitycomiccon with @chevychase!"

The two were not the only Vacation cast members at the weekend convention. Chase, 79, and D'Angelo were joined by Christie Brinkley. The supermodel, 68, played a Ferrari driver who flirts with Clark on a highway in the original 1983 Vacation film and later in the fourth movie in the series, the 1997 flick Vegas Vacation.

D'Angelo shared a photo of Chase hugging her and Brinkley at the convention on her Instagram, writing, "HIGH SCHOOL REUNION."

The actor commented, "Threes never a crowd with this crew." He also posted the same pic on his page, writing, "The Three Amigos"—referencing the nonrelated but also popular '80s comedy movie of the same name.