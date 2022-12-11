See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show

Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius.
Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.
Ava—whose dad is Ryan Phillippe—first showed off her pumpkin spice-inspired hair on Instagram on Nov. 25, sharing an adorable photo of herself posing alongside her grandmother with a slice of pie . A few days later, she posted a pic of her reflection in an antique-looking mirror. She captioned the snap, "Feels like…a renaissance."
Fans quickly took to the comments to gush over Ava's new tangerine tresses. "You caught a fire..No one can match that look!" one user wrote, while another wrote "Little mermaid vibes for sure!."
This isn't the first time Ava has changed up her look. Back in 2015, the style star walked the red carpet alongside Reese and her brother Deacon Phillippe, 19, at the 29th American Cinematheque Award wearing a shade of bubblegum pink hair color. In 2019, just before Coachella, she showed off fresh rainbow-colored highlights on Instagram that fans quickly became obsessed with. Ava has also showed off shades of purple, raspberry and blush in recent years.
But not matter what her hair color is at any given moment, Ava said the Legally Blonde actress taught her that it's what's on the inside the really counts when it comes to beauty.
"If you want to look and feel your best, my motto is always pretty is as pretty does," she told E! News exclusively in April. "It's a big ole Southern saying that my mom has always said to me. I really think it rings true and that's my biggest people of advice: if you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow from within."
Ava added, "I know it's cheesy but it's so real. I really believe it."