Check In to Check Out the Ultimate White Lotus Gift Guide

With the announcement the White Lotus season three cast (Carrie Coons! Parker Posey!), we're getting pretty pumped for the show's return. There's something so satisfying about getting lost in rich peoples' misery to forget about our own Sunday Scaries. Plus, season three is shooting in Thailand, so we're set for another beautiful location (albeit no Jennifer Coolidge, sad face).
If you're looking to tide yourself over while you wait for Mike White's next season, why not indulge in a little retail therapy? Scroll below for items inspired by White Lotus' first and second season that true fans of the show will love.
The White Lotus Tanya McQuoid-Hunt I Jennifer Coolidge Vinyl Stickers
She is the moment. This sticker of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya is not a want but a need. As a bonus, you can get five in a pack.
White Lotus White Mug
We might not be able to afford to stay in the Pineapple Suite at the White Lotus hotel, but we will definitely be investing in this hilarious mug featuring Armond, the hotel's manager from season one.
White Lotus TV show inspired keytag
We're hoping this key fob will always make us feel like we're checking in to the Pineapple Suite.
Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
We love Aubrey Plaza's character's beach cover-up in the second to last episode of season two, and this one from Amazon looks super similar.
The White Lotus Hotel PHYSICAL art print
This elegant print is the perfect (and subtle) way to show your White Lotus fandom.
White Lotus Harper Aubrey Plaza Mug
You can enjoy your morning coffee while the world burns with this Aubrey Plaza as Harper mug.
White Lotus Sticker
Remind yourself that you've always "got this" with this Jennifer Coolidge sticker (even if you find yourself on a sketchy yacht in Italy).
Vintage Inspired White Lotus poster
Live out your own fantasy day in Italy with this retro-inspired print featuring Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya.
The White Lotus Italian Dream Adult Sweatshirt
This dusty rose sweatshirt will make you want to rent a Vespa and have a man in a very slim-fitting suit light your cigarette.
White Lotus Staff Name Badge
Cosplay as Armond for a day with this White Lotus staff name badge. There's a magnetic backing, so it's easy to attach to your clothes, but a pin back is also available.
The White Lotus Lucia Greco Gold Female Empowerment Necklace with 7 Detachable Charms
Channel your inner Lucia Greco with a replica of her necklace with seven detachable charms. Bellissimo.
The White Lotus Multi Quotes Slate Coasters
These four slate coasters will not only help protect your table surfaces from the condensation of your aperitivos, they'll also help you remember your favorite quotes from White Lotus.
The White Lotus Resort & Spa Bucket Hat
Show your fandom in style with this White Lotus bucket hat that will make you feel like you're on vacation.
WILLBOND Womens Shawl
Channel your inner Tanya, or, as Valentina would call the look, "Peppa Pig" with this scarf from Amazon that starts at just $9.
White Lotus Dad hat
You'll look like a real-life guest of the White Lotus when you wear this hat without having to actually stay at the drama-filled hotel.
White Lotus Resort & Spa Sicily
We're cozying up in this sweatshirt when we rewatch season 2 of White Lotus so we can catch details we may have missed the first time around.
The White Lotus Resort & Spa Plush Robe
Luxuriate in this plush robe that will make it seem like you are a White Lotus spa regular. Because whenever you stay at the White Lotus, you always have a memorable time. Always.
The White Lotus Resort & Spa Double Sided Personalized Luggage Tag
Travel like a VIP with this White Lotus Resort and Spa luggage tag that you can personalize. You'll be able to spot your bag from a mile away.
—Originally published Dec. 11, 2022 at 6 AM PT.