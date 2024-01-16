Check In to Check Out the Ultimate White Lotus Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With the announcement the White Lotus season three cast (Carrie Coons! Parker Posey!), we're getting pretty pumped for the show's return. There's something so satisfying about getting lost in rich peoples' misery to forget about our own Sunday Scaries. Plus, season three is shooting in Thailand, so we're set for another beautiful location (albeit no Jennifer Coolidge, sad face).

If you're looking to tide yourself over while you wait for Mike White's next season, why not indulge in a little retail therapy? Scroll below for items inspired by White Lotus' first and second season that true fans of the show will love.