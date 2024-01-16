Check In to Check Out the Ultimate White Lotus Gift Guide

With the announcement the White Lotus season three cast (Carrie Coons! Parker Posey!), we're getting pretty pumped for the show's return. There's something so satisfying about getting lost in rich peoples' misery to forget about our own Sunday Scaries. Plus, season three is shooting in Thailand, so we're set for another beautiful location (albeit no Jennifer Coolidge, sad face).

If you're looking to tide yourself over while you wait for Mike White's next season, why not indulge in a little retail therapy? Scroll below for items inspired by White Lotus' first and second season that true fans of the show will love.

The White Lotus Tanya McQuoid-Hunt I Jennifer Coolidge Vinyl Stickers

She is the moment. This sticker of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya is not a want but a need. As a bonus, you can get five in a pack.

$6.99
$5.24
Etsy

White Lotus White Mug

We might not be able to afford to stay in the Pineapple Suite at the White Lotus hotel, but we will definitely be investing in this hilarious mug featuring Armond, the hotel's manager from season one.

$15
Etsy

White Lotus TV show inspired keytag

We're hoping this key fob will always make us feel like we're checking in to the Pineapple Suite.

$6.98
$5.23
Etsy

Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts

We love Aubrey Plaza's character's beach cover-up in the second to last episode of season two, and this one from Amazon looks super similar.

$40.99
$25.99
Amazon

The White Lotus Hotel PHYSICAL art print

This elegant print is the perfect (and subtle) way to show your White Lotus fandom.

$20
Etsy

White Lotus Harper Aubrey Plaza Mug

You can enjoy your morning coffee while the world burns with this Aubrey Plaza as Harper mug.

$18.52
Etsy

White Lotus Sticker

Remind yourself that you've always "got this" with this Jennifer Coolidge sticker (even if you find yourself on a sketchy yacht in Italy).

$3.75
Etsy

Vintage Inspired White Lotus poster

Live out your own fantasy day in Italy with this retro-inspired print featuring Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya.

$25
Etsy

The White Lotus Italian Dream Adult Sweatshirt

This dusty rose sweatshirt will make you want to rent a Vespa and have a man in a very slim-fitting suit light your cigarette.

$45.95
HBO Shop
White Lotus Staff Name Badge

Cosplay as Armond for a day with this White Lotus staff name badge. There's a magnetic backing, so it's easy to attach to your clothes, but a pin back is also available.

$25
Etsy

The White Lotus Lucia Greco Gold Female Empowerment Necklace with 7 Detachable Charms

Channel your inner Lucia Greco with a replica of her necklace with seven detachable charms. Bellissimo.

$40
Etsy

The White Lotus Multi Quotes Slate Coasters

These four slate coasters will not only help protect your table surfaces from the condensation of your aperitivos, they'll also help you remember your favorite quotes from White Lotus.

$26.95
HBO Shop

The White Lotus Resort & Spa Bucket Hat

Show your fandom in style with this White Lotus bucket hat that will make you feel like you're on vacation. 

$39.95
HBO Shop

WILLBOND Womens Shawl

Channel your inner Tanya, or, as Valentina would call the look, "Peppa Pig" with this scarf from Amazon that starts at just $9.

$12.99
Amazon

White Lotus Dad hat

You'll look like a real-life guest of the White Lotus when you wear this hat without having to actually stay at the drama-filled hotel. 

$36
Etsy

White Lotus Resort & Spa Sicily

We're cozying up in this sweatshirt when we rewatch season 2 of White Lotus so we can catch details we may have missed the first time around. 

$30.10
Etsy

The White Lotus Resort & Spa Plush Robe

Luxuriate in this plush robe that will make it seem like you are a White Lotus spa regular. Because whenever you stay at the White Lotus, you always have a memorable time. Always.

$84.95
HBO Shop

The White Lotus Resort & Spa Double Sided Personalized Luggage Tag

Travel like a VIP with this White Lotus Resort and Spa luggage tag that you can personalize. You'll be able to spot your bag from a mile away.

$17.95
HBO Shop

