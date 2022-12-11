Chris Olsen Breaks Down His 10 Romantic Partners of 2022—From Daddies to Ghosters

Watch : Chris Olsen - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Move over Spotify, Chris Olsen is doing a different sort of end of the year review.

The TikToker posted a video to the social media platform on Dec. 9, walking his fans through his 2022 Dating Wrapped report. In the clip, he hilariously broke down the 10 romantic encounters he had over the last year, category-by-category, using graphs, scales and charts.

Chris—who broke up with boyfriend Ian Paget in January—began his report with a "Databilty vs. Hotness" scale, before moving on to a bar chart of ages, noting that he's "into the older men."

"Everyone I have dated has been older than me," he explained. "If you are younger than me, it's probably not going to work out."

That information folded perfectly into his next slide, the "Daddy vs. Not Daddy" comparison, which showed that 40% of his suitors would go by the naughty nickname in the bedroom, although Chris admitted, "not that I tried with all of them, but I know. You just know."