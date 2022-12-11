Chris Olsen Breaks Down His 10 Romantic Partners of 2022—From Daddies to Ghosters

Move over Spotify, Chris Olsen is doing a different sort of end of the year review.
The TikToker posted a video to the social media platform on Dec. 9, walking his fans through his 2022 Dating Wrapped report. In the clip, he hilariously broke down the 10 romantic encounters he had over the last year, category-by-category, using graphs, scales and charts.
Chris—who broke up with boyfriend Ian Paget in January—began his report with a "Databilty vs. Hotness" scale, before moving on to a bar chart of ages, noting that he's "into the older men."
"Everyone I have dated has been older than me," he explained. "If you are younger than me, it's probably not going to work out."
That information folded perfectly into his next slide, the "Daddy vs. Not Daddy" comparison, which showed that 40% of his suitors would go by the naughty nickname in the bedroom, although Chris admitted, "not that I tried with all of them, but I know. You just know."
With a pie chart, the influencer presented that he met half of his dates on Instagram and only one guy in person. He also went over the statistics regarding his first date activities, number of dates and who ended things after.
@chris I KNOW SOME OF U CAN RELATE TO THE END ib: @Nic #dating #Inverted #wrapped #spotifywrapped ? original sound - Chris Olsen
"One person, I went on a lot of dates, but he ghosted me," he shared. "And for the grand finale, turns out he was already in a relationship. So, that one wasn't going to work out."
Chris ended his review with a "lighting round," where he revealed that out of the 10 guys he met, he hooked up with five of them (although he said only three "were good"), three guys didn't want anyone to know they were dating and only one made him cry. He also told fans he will be "processing" all the dates later with his therapist.
The social media star concluded his review, "Let's wish for more luck in 2023."