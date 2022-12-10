Sarah Paulson and Bestie Amanda Peet Introduce Their New Rescue Dogs

Home for the holidays.
Just in time for Christmas, Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet, her co-star in the ‘90s series Jack & Jill, have each added two adorable new family members. The famous friends both adopted dogs from Paw Works, an animal rescue group in southern California.
Amanda's new pup is named Mavan, while Sarah brought home a boy named George. The actresses, who have adopted from Paw Works previously, posed for a sweet photo with their new additions.
On Instagram, Sarah posted a pic of her "Georgie boy" basking in the sunshine and thanked the organization for bringing them together.
"Welp. I did it again," the 47-year-old captioned the Dec. 8 post. "A new addition to the family. This is George. Georgie. My Georgie boy. Thank you @pawworks for all you do."
In the comments, celebs gushed over the American Horror Story star's new rescue pup. "Awwwww little guy," wrote Julianne Moore, while Tracee Ellis Ross sweetly commented, "get out of here! I'm in love."
Melanie Lynskey called George an "extremely perfect looking pup," while Natasha Lyonne described him as as "cutie." Lindsay Lohan, Mandy Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Amanda Seyfried and Awkwafina also left comments congratulating Sarah on her fur baby.
In March 2020 Sarah and her partner Holland Taylor adopted a rescue dog by the name of Winnie, a chihuahua, wirehaired dachshund and rat terrier mix. "I had been really really wanting to get a dog for a very long time," Sarah told to veterinarian Dr. Patrick Mahaney in August 2020. "I'm an enormous animal-advocate and lover. I grew up with cats. I've had dogs previously in my adult life."
With her busy travel and work schedule, the actress explained that the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic finally allowed her the opportunity to dedicate time to an animal in need.
"My work-life just really kind of stopped, and I was on the phone with a friend of mine. I said, ‘should I just drive out right now to where Paw Works is? I know they are doing adoptions this weekend,'" Sarah recalled. "And she was like, ‘wait you really should' and I was like, ‘wait I should?' And she was like, ‘yeah you should go right now.' I turned to Holland and said "I'm going to get a dog."
In 2021, she adopted another dog named Louise from Sally's Rescue, another organization located in Los Angeles.
During an October 2021 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Sarah briefly discussed her two dogs. She noted that while they looked similar to each other, "they aren't siblings." to which Ryan Seacrest then joked that the dogs "have the same stylist."
The Emmy-winner quipped back, "What if I'm there in morning diffusing her ears to give her that look. It wouldn't be above me."